Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT

There is positive news in the above tweet: First-round pick (and successor to Stefon Diggs) Justin Jefferson is back from his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Safety Brian Cole II was also activated from the COVID -19 list.

As a reminder, the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn't mean a player specifically tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The player can also end up on the list if he had close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Teams are not permitted to specify which of the two outcomes resulted in the player ending up on the list.