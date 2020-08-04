Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT

Everything in life amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is fluid, but the Vikings' roster has really embodied that thought as of late.
After seeing major offseason addition Michael Pierce opt out of the 2020 season, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Monday spoke positively of the potential for second-year defensive tackle Armon Watts to replace him. Hours later, the Vikings swung a deal for former second-round pick P.J. Hall, presumably filling that void with a Raiders castoff at little cost.
A day later, Hall has failed his physical, reverting him back to the Raiders' roster and again leaving a void on Minnesota's defensive line. Las Vegas subsequently waived Hall, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per the transaction wire.
Watts can still step into the position for the Vikings, but not before he spends time away from his teammates after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, also revealed in the same announcement as Hall's failed physical.
There is positive news in the above tweet: First-round pick (and successor to Stefon Diggs) Justin Jefferson is back from his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Safety Brian Cole II was also activated from the COVID -19 list.
As a reminder, the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn't mean a player specifically tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The player can also end up on the list if he had close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Teams are not permitted to specify which of the two outcomes resulted in the player ending up on the list.
For now, the Vikings' defensive tackle question remains unanswered. Hall's future is also uncertain.
As is the case with everything these days, these situations remain fluid.