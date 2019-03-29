Ex-Packers, Lions OL T.J. Lang retiring after 10 seasons

"For the past 3,624 days I have woken up with one goal in mind -- How can I be a better pro football player than I was yesterday?" Lang penned. "Well, those days are now over. The only thing I ask myself today is how can I be a better husband, father, son, brother, friend. I will forever cherish the great times that I had playing this game. Thank you, Green Bay Packers for taking a chance on a 21-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity and patience to grow into a man and reach my full potential as a football player. Thank you, Detroit Lions for granting me a chance to finish my career in the place that I call home. It would've been impossible to play this game for 10 years without great teammates, coaches, trainers, strength staff, doctors, agents, fans, family and friends. I thank each and every one of you for the unwavering support over the years. Whatever the next chapter holds, I hope to stay around the game in some capacity. It's been an amazing ride. Thank you all for being a part of it."