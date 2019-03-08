Lions release vet guard T.J. Lang after two seasons

The Detroit Lions released veteran guard T.J. Lang.

"We would like to personally thank T.J. Lang for his two seasons with the Lions," GM Bob Quinn said in a statement. "He represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain. We all publicly saw him perform on the field at a very high level, but what was seen in the building every day was a player who had great leadership, professionalism and passion for the game of football. It meant a lot for T.J. to play in his home city and we have the utmost respect for him as a man. We wish T.J. and his family all the best in the future."

Lang signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with his hometown team in 2017 after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Releasing two-time Pro Bowler saves Detroit $8.843 million on that salary cap, per Over the Cap.

The 31-year-old remains one of the better guards in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl bid in 2017. Injuries, however, are a big reason the Lions are moving on. Lang missed 10 games in 2018 due to neck, back and concussion issues.