Ex-NFL, AFL great Warner to call Arena Bowl on NFL Network

Warner was a two-time NFL MVP as well as the MVP in Super Bowl XXIV when he led the St. Louis Rams to a win over the Tennessee Titans. Warner appeared in two Super Bowls with the Rams and led the Cardinals to the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history in Super Bowl XLIII. Prior to the NFL, Warner was a star in the AFL, leading Iowa to Arena Bowl appearances in 1996 and 1997.