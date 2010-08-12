Ex-NFL, AFL great Warner to call Arena Bowl on NFL Network

Kurt Warner, the greatest player in Arena Football League history, will call the Arena Bowl for NFL Network on Friday, August 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET, it was announced Thursday. In addition to the Arena Bowl, Warner will join Fran Charles in the booth for the Arena Football National Conference Championship Game featuring the Milwaukee Iron at Spokane Shock Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Warner, who has played in two Arena Bowls, will join former University of Iowa quarterback Paul Burmeister, who will be handling the play-by-play and sideline reporters Anthony Herron and Ari Wolfe for the Arena Bowl. The Arena Bowl concludes NFL Network's 21-game Arena Football Friday schedule.

"I was lucky enough to play in three Super Bowls and two Arena Bowls," Warner said. "There is nothing better than playing for the championship at any level of football. I will share my experiences and what the players are feeling as they play for the ultimate prize in Arena Football."

Warner was an analyst on NFL Network's Arena Football Friday for the Iowa Barnstormers game against the Arizona Rattlers earlier this season. Prior to that game, he was inducted in the Iowa Barnstormers Hall of Fame.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have one of the legends of Arena Football, Kurt Warner, call the Arena Bowl and National Conference Championship game on NFL Network," AFL Commissioner Jerry Kurz said. "We have an enjoyed a successful return of Arena Football and can't wait to crown a new champion."

Warner was a two-time NFL MVP as well as the MVP in Super Bowl XXIV when he led the St. Louis Rams to a win over the Tennessee Titans. Warner appeared in two Super Bowls with the Rams and led the Cardinals to the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history in Super Bowl XLIII. Prior to the NFL, Warner was a star in the AFL, leading Iowa to Arena Bowl appearances in 1996 and 1997.

