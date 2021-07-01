Around the NFL

NFL unable to confirm alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

Published: Jul 01, 2021 at 01:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL said Thursday that it is unable to confirm the nature or origin of alleged discriminatory statements made toward former Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung following a review of the matter.

In a statement obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the league said, "After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made."

The league announced on May 24 it would review an alleged comment made to Chung during a recent job interview that the longtime assistant coach was "not the right minority."

Chung, who is Asian-American, told The Boston Globe, "It was said to me, 'Well, you're really not a minority. I was like, 'Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority.'"

Despite not reaching a conclusion in the matter, the NFL added that it intends to "use this occasion to reinforce the commitment of the NFL and of every NFL club to ensure appropriate interview processes to develop diverse, inclusive, and respectful workforces on and off the field."

The league's statement concluded by saying, "Mr. Chung has offered to assist us moving forward and we welcome the opportunity to speak with him about how we can better advance employment opportunities throughout the League."

Chung, 51, played in the NFL for eight years as an offensive lineman. Drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots in 1992, he also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles.

Chung served as Eagles assistant offensive line coach from 2010 to '12 and Chiefs assistant offensive line coach from 2013 to '15 under Andy Reid. He returned to Philly in 2016 to serve as assistant offensive line coach again, this time under Doug Pederson. Chung's contract expired following the 2019 season and he has not coached since.

