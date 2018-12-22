Eric Weddle: 'I know for a fact no one wants to see us'

Baltimore started the game as well as it could: with a Brandon Carr interception of Philip Rivers. The Ravens nearly doubled the Chargers in total yards for the game and dominated time of possession in the first half. Los Angeles' longest drive of the first two quarters, in terms of plays, was a nine-play, 2:10 march to a Michael Badgley field goal just before the half. Twice before that, the Chargers went three and out.