Eric Berry (heel) expected to practice this week

Published: Nov 25, 2018 at 03:39 AM
The Kansas City Chiefs could get a big boost on defense.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team expects safety Eric Berry to return to practice this week as he begins to ramp up and get ready to play, per a source informed of the situation.

Berry has missed the entire season with a heel injury. He played just one game in 2017 before suffering an Achilles tear. Coach Andy Reid has repeatedly said the former All-Pro safety is day by day.

A potential Berry return for the stretch run as the Chiefs attempt to secure a first-round playoff bye would enhance a struggling secondary. The K.C. defense has improved in recent weeks thanks to dominant play from the front four but continues to suffer breakdowns in the secondary. Getting Berry back at some point could help galvanize the back end and bring better balance to an offense-first Chiefs team heading into the postseason.

