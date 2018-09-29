Chiefs safety Eric Berry dealing with heel deformity

We now know more information surrounding the uncertainty of Eric Berry's heel injury.

The Chiefs safety is attempting to return to the football field after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in September 2017. He returned this summer but left during the early portion of training camp due to what has been categorized as a "sore heel."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football: Weekend that a heel deformity has been keeping him off the practice field.

"He's got what's called a Haglund's deformity in that Achilles," Garafolo said. "That's a bone spur that basically digs into the Achilles. Shaun O' Hara, our colleague at NFL Network, he had it. I spoke to him this week. He said it is extremely painful. He actually used a more colorful word that I won't use here.

"It's just something that continues to irritate the area. Some guys have been able to play with it -- you get a shoe here or there -- you can adjust. Bart [Scott]'s nodding, he knows all about it. But that's what's going on. It's going to be a pain management thing. It's not like this thing will tear the Achilles necessarily. A lot of these cases don't result in a tear, but that's why with Berry right now, he has not played, and they've been doing OK. That's going to allow them a little bit more patience with Berry, but it is extremely painful."

When asked about the report coach Andy Reid did not provide any further details.

"I don't know the term and all that medical part of it," he told reporters after practice Saturday. "I just listen to the docs on it and he's not ready to roll. Maybe we can get you that information. But I don't have anything for you right now."

Earlier this month, Chiefs athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters that Berry is "literally day-to-day" and the team will continue to evaluate him.

Berry is officially listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos.