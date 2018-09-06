Eric Berry (heel) misses second straight practice

The saga surrounding Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry's heel injury continues.

Berry missed a second consecutive day of practice Thursday, according to multiple reports out of Kansas City.

The starting safety missed a large portion of training camp and didn't participate in preseason action with what has been categorized as a sore heel. Chiefs athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters Wednesday that Berry is "literally day-to-day" and the team will continue to evaluate him.

"He is improving and getting better every day," Burkholder said. "We will continue with that process."

Local reporters spotted Berry on the team's indoor practice field Wednesday as an observer. In a video clip posted on Twitter by Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Berry is seen lightly jogging to the sidelines without pads and helmet after the defense breaks a huddle to begin individual position drills. Berry doesn't appear to be wearing any protective brace of sleeve or either lower leg areas.

Berry, a three-time All-Pro selection, is attempting to return to the football field after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in September 2017. His inability to participate in on-field work through two days ahead of Sunday's game, however, leaves his status for the regular-season opener in the air pending Friday's practice report.

The Chiefs suddenly find the two starting safety positions in a precarious situation, as the team was already down Daniel Sorensen, who is out indefinitely while recovering from a tibia injury.

To bolster depth on the back end of coverage, the Chiefs recently re-signed safety Ron Parker, who spent five seasons in Kansas City before being released during the offseason.