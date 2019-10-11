Elway: 'No one from our end is on the trading block'

The talent is there but it just hasn't come together for first-year coach Vic Fangio. Aside from Miller, the Broncos are home to several established veterans, including receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, who are both on expiring deals, as well as quarterback Joe Flacco. The team also has second-year standouts in Phillip Lindsay and Bradley Chubb; the defensive stud tore his ACL in Week 4, ending his season.