Around the NFL

Elway: 'No one from our end is on the trading block'

Published: Oct 11, 2019 at 03:47 PM

The Denver Broncos (1-4) have all the makings of a team willing to sell. But John Elway is still banking on the culture winning out in the end.

Following a celebratory Friday night in honor of the franchise's Top 100 team, the Broncos general manager addressed how the team was faring in the league's 100th campaign. Five days ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that, while nothing was imminent, the team could be looking to deal players -- sans all-world pass-rusher Von Miller -- if things don't improve after their bad start.

That same day, the Broncos won their first game, defeating the Chargers 20-13. They obviously still have a ways to go, but Elway made it clear that the team has no plans to change its course.

"You guys bring all those names up. I have not brought any names up," Elway said, via Denver 7's Troy Renck. "We're trying to win football games. No one from our end is on the trading block. We're going to try to continue to win football games."

The talent is there but it just hasn't come together for first-year coach Vic Fangio. Aside from Miller, the Broncos are home to several established veterans, including receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, who are both on expiring deals, as well as quarterback Joe Flacco. The team also has second-year standouts in Phillip Lindsay and Bradley Chubb; the defensive stud tore his ACL in Week 4, ending his season.

The year is not yet a complete wash but, with dates against the Titans, reigning AFC champion Chiefs and Colts on the horizon, the road to a playoff berth will be a bumpy one for a franchise who hasn't been back since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW