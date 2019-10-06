Winless Broncos not looking to trade talent -- yet

Calling all trade suitors. A fire sale hasn't started for the Broncos -- but stay tuned.

Denver isn't a seller yet as it believes it can turn things around, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, but if that changes going forward, Von Miller is not going to be traded though just about anyone else could be available.

Off to a 0-4 start under first-year coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos are struggling mightily as they head into an AFC West game against the Chargers on Sunday.

Second-season sensation Bradley Chubb is out for the season with an ACL tear, the Broncos defense has been surprisingly underwhelming for the majority of the season and the offense has been stagnant in every facet with veteran Joe Flacco at the helm.

Nonetheless, Rapoport reports there is no fire sale imminent at Empower Field at Mile High and if one kicks into gear, Miller is off the block.

If the struggles continue, though, some movement could come to fruition.

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET.