Eli explains his joyless demeanor late in Super Bowl

It was the question half the internet was asking in the moments following the Broncos' game-clinching touchdown in Super Bowl 50: What's up with Eli Manning?
CBS cameras trained on the Manning suite showed Eli in a seemingly joyless state as his family cheered C.J. Anderson's touchdown plunge late in the fourth quarter. The obvious joke was that Eli was upset big brother Peyton was about to tie him in Super Bowl victories.
But the truth is far more mundane and, well, Eli-like. Ever the field general, Manning was trying to figure out what his big brother might do next.
"I was just focused on whether they'd go for two and the defense had to step up and make some stops," Manning told SplashNewsOnline.com at Newark airport.
The clingy paparazzi guy also asked Manning if he enjoyed the memes that popped up related to his TV cameo.
"Yeah, it's all good stuff."
Translation: Get away from me, creep.