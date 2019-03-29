Ed Oliver worthy of top-five pick; Pats' options to replace Gronk

Now, I'm not saying mock drafts are always an accurate barometer of how teams are valuing a player, but I do believe well-connected guys like Schrager don't arbitrarily throw prospects into the top five unless they get a tip that the player has a legitimate chance of landing on that hallowed ground on draft day. However, I'm here to tell you that Oliver not only has a chance of cracking the top five, but, while it seems unlikely, he could be the first defender off the board -- yes, before the likes of Ohio State's Nick Bosa, Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Kentucky's Josh Allen -- if a team drafting early falls in love with him and a quarterback run develops at the top of the draft.