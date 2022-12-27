Around the NFL

Eberflus rejects idea of shutting down QB Fields: 'We want to improve. We want to see where we are'

Published: Dec 27, 2022 at 09:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matt Eberflus emphatically rebuked talk of the Chicago Bears shutting down quarterback Justin Fields for the season's final two weeks.

"Absolutely not," the coach responded Monday when broached about the possibility of putting the young QB on ice with two games left.

The Bears currently sit at the No. 2 draft slot, just a half-game behind the Houston Texans for the No. 1 overall pick. Chicago could conceivably leap into the top spot by losing out to Detroit and Minnesota, with Houston finishing the season against the Jaguars and cratering Colts.

Then there is the injury aspect that the Bears would have to worry about. Fields has already dealt with a separated shoulder and left last week's blowout loss after getting his foot stepped on. Fields is healthy enough to play, but ensuring nothing catastrophic takes place in the season's final two weeks that could disrupt his development in 2023 should take priority.

Even with the reasons to sit Fields, Eberflus insisted that to grow and develop, learning on the job is a bigger benefit than tanking or playing it safe.

"We've got to get better," Eberflus said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "We want to improve. We want to see where we are. These last two games matter. They're division opponents to us, very important to our football team to see the competition, to see guys compete against our division.

"I think it's important for each man, it's important for each unit and it's important for our whole football team."

The Bears have lost eight consecutive games, so you could understand Eberflus not wanting to wrap up his first season on a 10-week skid.

The Bears have shown flashes of potential behind Fields' dynamic play. But a disintegrating defense following trades and injuries coupled with a talent-poor offense have Chicago waiting for the offseason to enact phase two of the rebuild.

For Eberflus, his young team learning how to close out games would be an invaluable experience in the final two weeks.

"We have to learn how to finish," he said. "We're at the game two days ago, but you saw it, right? It was fourth quarter, eight minutes to go, it was 21-13, right? We've got the ball, and we've gotta learn how to finish. We have to finish there...

"They're getting close to really understanding how to finish the game, and you finish with game-defining execution. That's what you finish with. In those moments that the plays, when they matter in the fourth quarter, we execute. And, to me, these next two games are just about that -- being able to execute in those game-defining moments, those plays that matter, and getting it done. To me, that's important going forward to the future."

On paper, the Bears have nothing left to play for and would be better off shutting Fields down to preserve his health and maximize their draft potential. However, NFL coaches come at it from a much different angle -- especially so early in a tenure. Unlike other sports, football coaches only have 17 chances per season to instill their vision. Eberflus plans to use every one of them to develop his club and young quarterback.

Related Content

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announces retirement following conclusion of 2022 season

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Watt on Monday announced that this past Sunday was his last ever home game, announcing his retirement following the conclusion of 2022 season.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked point blank Monday whether he would consider benching Derek Carr. and didn't exactly give a rousing defense in favor of the quarterback.

news

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday sticking with QB Nick Foles despite three-INT performance vs. Chargers

Colts quarterback Nick Foles threw three interceptions to earn a 31.9 passer rating in Monday night's loss to the Chargers, but interim coach Jeff Saturday says Indy will stick with the veteran for the remaining two games of the season

news

Chargers D continues to surge into playoffs: 'It was a complete performance' shutting down Colts

The Los Angeles Chargers defense only allowed a season-best three points in Monday's Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Chargers clinch first playoff berth since 2018 season

The Los Angeles Chargers have clinched an AFC wild-card berth with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Colts on Monday night

Keyed by a stellar defensive effort, the Los Angeles Chargers won their third straight, defeating the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football" to clinch a playoff berth.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was disqualified Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious, helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

news

Week 16 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol after showing symptoms on Monday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. The QB's status for Miami's Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots is now in doubt.

news

Panthers sign veteran CB Josh Norman to practice squad with Jaycee Horn undergoing wrist surgery

The Panthers signed veteran CB Josh Norman to their practice squad on Monday following a workout, the team announced.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2022 NFL season

The following are playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research.

