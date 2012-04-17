Early bye week works against Saints' Joe Vitt, Mickey Loomis

The NFL schedule makers didn't do the New Orleans Saints any favors: Interim coach Joe Vitt must wait until Week 8 to return from his six-game suspension because his team has a bye in Week 6.
Vitt, who can coach the team until the season starts, will reassume his role Oct. 28 in a home game against the Denver Broncos. The return date was revealed Tuesday as part of the NFL schedule release.
The early bye week also means Saints general manger Mickey Loomis won't be able to return from his eight-game suspension until after Week 9.
Vitt and Loomis were banned by the NFL for their role in the team's "bounty" program, which rewarded players for hits that injured opposing players. Saints coach Sean Payton received a season-long suspension, and although Vitt is the interim coach, the team hasn't announced who will coach in his place in the first six games.