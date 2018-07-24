Around the NFL

Earl Thomas will not report for 'Hawks training camp

Published: Jul 24, 2018 at 02:38 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Don't expect a resolution in Earl Thomas' contract impasse with the Seahawks.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection will not be reporting to Seattle's training camp on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Thomas' expected absence comes as no surprise after the veteran safety's recent pay-me-or-trade-me statement released through his Instagram account.

Scheduled to earn $8.5 million in the final year of his contract, Thomas has vowed to skip all team activities until his contract is addressed. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have shown no inclination to negotiate a new deal while he's delinquent.

Until those stances soften, Thomas' name will continue to headline the NFL trade-rumor mill throughout camp.

