Earl Thomas' potential landing spots; Darrelle Revis' true legacy

Despite Carroll's emphatic words about the safety throughout the offseason, it is possible Thomas' antics have become such a distraction that the team would consider moving on. If the 'Hawks were to part ways with Thomas, I'd think the most likely scenario would be that they'd wait for an injury to prompt an inquiry or sit tight until the trade deadline in the middle of the season to auction the safety off to a motivated bidder. The prospect of adding a designated playmaker to a team in the middle of a playoff push could up the ante and help the Seahawks secure the valuable draft pick that they reportedly covet in a deal. That said, you never know with these things -- maybe Seahawks brass has had enough of Thomas' public pleading and will receive an enticing enough offer sooner than later.