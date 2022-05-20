Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Unsurprisingly, excitement and optimism came along with wide receiver A.J. Brown when he arrived in Philadelphia via an Eagles trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Projected to form a tandem of terrific with DeVonta Smith at wide receiver, Brown's acquisition is however likely to lessen the targets and potential of others in the WR room. That's the reality of the situation.

However, it's not how Eagles wideout Quez Watkins sees things playing out.

"I loved us [getting Brown]," Watkins said Wednesday, via The Philadelphia Enquirer's Josh Tolentino. "It's an extra threat in the room. For us, we're going to be really dynamic.

"We're all good guys, we're all going to compete, we're all going to do our part. My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do."

Following a pedestrian seven-reception rookie season in 2020 in which he saw action in only six games, Watkins put together a promising 2021 campaign. His 43 receptions and 647 receiving yards were each third on the Eagles and second among receivers behind Smith. His stock was on the rise, but the addition of Brown -- a second standout wideout -- to an offense that was No. 1 in rushing would seemingly change a lot.

Thus, if nothing else, it's good to see the soon-to-be 24-year-old's excitement regarding Brown coming aboard and his optimism that his role will remain unchanged.