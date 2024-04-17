Eagles WR DeVonta Smith on playing with A.J. Brown: It's good to have 'two guys who want to be the alpha'

In two seasons playing together, Brown posted 2,952 receiving yards while Smith generated 2,262 yards, both surpassing the 1,000-yard mark each campaign. Clearly, there is enough pigskin to go around in Philly, even with the addition of running back Saquon Barkley.

Smith said that knowing he'll play alongside Brown for the foreseeable future is beneficial as the Eagles' offense continues to grow with its core.

"I've grown very close to (A.J.), it means a lot to be able to go out there knowing guys who have similar stories, guys who have the same passion, the dedication that we have to this game, it means a lot to just go out here and be able to continue to do it alongside of him and everyone else in this building," Smith said.