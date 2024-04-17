Eagles WR DeVonta Smith on playing with A.J. Brown: It's good to have 'two guys who want to be the alpha'

The Philadelphia Eagles are paying two wide receivers big money after handing DeVonta Smith an extension that aligns with A.J. Brown's previous deal.
Smith said Tuesday that having two dominant receivers is a benefit, not a detriment.
"Everybody wants to spin it this way, in that way, but you have two guys who want to be the alpha," he said, via the team's official website. "And I feel like that's a good thing. You got two guys that are happy for each other."
In two seasons playing together, Brown posted 2,952 receiving yards while Smith generated 2,262 yards, both surpassing the 1,000-yard mark each campaign. Clearly, there is enough pigskin to go around in Philly, even with the addition of running back Saquon Barkley.
Smith said that knowing he'll play alongside Brown for the foreseeable future is beneficial as the Eagles' offense continues to grow with its core.
"I've grown very close to (A.J.), it means a lot to be able to go out there knowing guys who have similar stories, guys who have the same passion, the dedication that we have to this game, it means a lot to just go out here and be able to continue to do it alongside of him and everyone else in this building," Smith said.
Smith's deal ensures the Eagles have their central playmakers under contract for the long haul as Howie Roseman builds a roster that should contend for titles before the big questions arise near the end of the decade.