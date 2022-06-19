Eagles WR Devon Allen wins third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12

Devon Allen has made speedy work of the last week.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver won his third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12, crossing the finish line with a time of 13.16 in Saturday's Diamond League event in Paris, France.

This result comes on the heels of a 13.22-second first-place finish on Thursday and a blazing, 12.84-second performance last Sunday that stands as the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in track and field history.

The 27-year-old, who made a surprise return to football this offseason after last playing for the Oregon Ducks in 2016, signed with the Eagles following an impressive performance at Oregon's April pro day.

Allen has a packed schedule ahead of him, with the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships taking place next weekend and the World Championships in mid-July -- plus Philadelphia's training camp starting on July 26 -- but he has recently made it clear that he intends to manage the two-sport juggling act.

"Everybody is saying I'm quitting. I'm not quitting," Allen said Friday regarding any suspicions about a possible end to his track and field career, per worldathletics.org. "During the football season I'm going to play football. And once February comes along and we've won the Super Bowl, hopefully I'm going to come back and start training for track and get ready for the major championships.

"When [track] comes around, obviously I'll need a little bit of leeway. Because it's not quite the football season yet, there's some training camps, but hopefully I'm doing well enough in football that I can do both."