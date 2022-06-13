Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles in history

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen displayed his world-class athleticism over the weekend, running the third-fastest time in track and field history in the 110-meter hurdles on Sunday.

Allen won the 110-meter hurdles at the New York Grand Prix in New York City in 12.84 seconds. Aries Merritt holds the world record of 12.80 seconds, set in 2012.

"I thought I could break the record today," Allen said after the race, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Clean up a few things, and four-hundredths of a second is four-thousandths of a second per hurdle, which is so small. Going to have to wait for another race."

A two-time Olympian, Allen finished fourth in Tokyo last summer and fifth in Rio in 2016.

The 27-year-old former Oregon receiver hasn't played football since 2016 but caught the attention of scouts when he worked out at the Duck's pro day in April. Allen signed with the Eagles this offseason as he attempts to jumpstart an NFL career.