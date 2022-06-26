Around the NFL

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles

Published: Jun 26, 2022 at 06:12 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the 2022 World Championships in track and field.

Placing third with a time of 13.09 in the 110-meter hurdles at Sunday's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Allen will go on to represent the United States at the World Athletic Championships in mid-July.

Daniel Roberts won the 110-meter hurdles race with a time of 13.03 seconds and finishing in second place was Trey Cunningham (13.08). Sunday's USATF championships took place at the University of Oregon in Eugene, where top-three finishers of each event punch their ticket for the 2022 World Championships.

Allen's road to the World Championships featured three first-place finishes in recent weeks, including a 12.84-second performance that stands as the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in track and field history. Allen is a three-time U.S. national champion and a two-time Olympian, reaching the finals in both the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Eagles signed Allen this past offseason hoping his blazing speed will translate on the gridiron. Allen, 27, earned that chance after an impressive performance at Oregon's pro day in April and will enter training camp nearly six years removed from his last football game. The former Ducks WR had 54 receptions for 921 yards and eight touchdowns during his three seasons in college.

While his decision to move on from football proved beneficial, Allen will be fighting to make a roster this summer in order to complete his comeback. Allen will hope to do so as a world champion, and is set to compete among the world's best on his college track as the 18th edition of the World Athletic Championships convene on Oregon's campus from July 15-24.

