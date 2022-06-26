Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the 2022 World Championships in track and field.

Placing third with a time of 13.09 in the 110-meter hurdles at Sunday's USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Allen will go on to represent the United States at the World Athletic Championships in mid-July.

Daniel Roberts won the 110-meter hurdles race with a time of 13.03 seconds and finishing in second place was Trey Cunningham (13.08). Sunday's USATF championships took place at the University of Oregon in Eugene, where top-three finishers of each event punch their ticket for the 2022 World Championships.

Allen's road to the World Championships featured three first-place finishes in recent weeks, including a 12.84-second performance that stands as the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in track and field history. Allen is a three-time U.S. national champion and a two-time Olympian, reaching the finals in both the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Eagles signed Allen this past offseason hoping his blazing speed will translate on the gridiron. Allen, 27, earned that chance after an impressive performance at Oregon's pro day in April and will enter training camp nearly six years removed from his last football game. The former Ducks WR had 54 receptions for 921 yards and eight touchdowns during his three seasons in college.