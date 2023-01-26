Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants the ball, but isn't a 'diva': 'I'll never be that guy'

A prototypical NFL No. 1 receiver wanting the ball no matter the situation is hardly a novel concept, nor is the stereotypical "diva" wideout becoming a distraction. Brown underscored that he's not the latter.

"I'm never the receiver to go on the sideline or try to cause problems on the sideline. I'm not that guy," Brown said. "I think that's what you could describe as a diva, but I'm not that person."

In Philly's 38-7 thumping of New York, Brown had a paltry three catches on six targets for 22 yards. The other half of the Eagles' terrific tandem at wideout, DeVonta Smith, led the team with 10 targets, six catches, 61 yards and a touchdown. Nice numbers, but hardly eye-popping production as the Eagles won handily after scoring the game's first 28 points.

Acquired via trade on draft night, Brown's first regular season in Philadelphia was of the sensational variety. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod, set a franchise single-season record with a career-best 1,496 yards receiving, matched his career high of 11 touchdown catches and his 88 receptions and 145 targets were also tops in his career by wide margins.

Still, it's unlikely Brown's wants and demands for the ball are going to be expunged no matter the numbers and it's unlikely the Eagles want that. But with an NFC Championship Game days away and the potential of achieving the team pinnacle of winning the Super Bowl still alive and well, Brown was certain to point out he's not a distraction-causing diva.