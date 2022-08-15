Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi

The J.J. Arcega-Whiteside era is over in Philadelphia.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Eagles have traded the receiver to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for nickel corner Ugo Amadi, per sources informed of the situation. The Eagles have since announced the trade.

A second-round pick out of Stanford in 2019, Arcega-Whiteside struggled to gain traction during three seasons in Philly. As a rookie, he caught 10 passes for 169 yards and one score in 16 games. In 2020, he snagged four passes in eight games for 85 yards. And in 2021, he netted just two receptions for 36 yards in 16 games played.

The Eagles drafted JJAW believing the big-bodied receiver could be a red-zone weapon. However, that hope quickly fizzled as the wideout struggled to gain any separation from DBs and didn't win in traffic.

With Philly revamping its receiver corps, Arcega-Whiteside was on his way out. The 6-foot-2 WR even added 12 pounds and moved to tight end this offseason in an effort to make the roster. No dice.

He'll try his luck in Seattle, competing for a roster spot. Pelissero noted that the Seahawks plan to move him back to wide receiver. A fresh start could be what the doctor ordered for JJAW. With the Seahawks dealing with injuries at receiver, importing Arcega-Whiteside could help with depth if he gets up to speed quickly.

Amadi mostly played nickel in three seasons in Seattle after being drafted in the fourth round in 2019. He brings starting experience to Philly, having made 12 starts in 47 games, netting one interception and 54 tackles in 2021.

Earlier in the day, reports out of Seattle indicated the Seahawks planned to cut Amadi.