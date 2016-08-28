Around the NFL

Eagles release Rueben Randle, Chris Givens

Published: Aug 28, 2016 at 11:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles' talked-about receiver position is starting to clear up after a few surprising cuts on Sunday.

The team announced that wideouts Rueben Randle and Chris Givens were among the players released as the team reduced their roster from 90 to 75 players. This initial cutdown doesn't often include well-known names, but perhaps the Eagles wanted to give these two veterans a chance to land a job elsewhere.

Randle had the most career production on this unproven depth chart, but his reputation for mental errors and uneven effort followed him to Philadelphia. With that said, there was still some belief during training camp that he could wind up starting for the team.

Givens' release is less of a surprise, although he was taking snaps with the Eagles starters just a day before the release. (Sam Bradford's first completion Saturday against the Colts was a 19-yard gain to Givens.) Givens, who played with Bradford in St. Louis, spent most of last season on the Ravens.

With Randle and Givens out of the picture, Philly's wideout depth chart looks pretty clear. Nelson Agholor, Josh Huff and recent trade acquisition Dorial Green-Beckham figure to all get snaps behind No. 1 wideout Jordan Matthews. Since Matthews is best in the slot, Agholor figures to get continued chances to prove he was worth Philly's first-round pick a year ago. Huff made a few big plays in Saturday's game and undrafted free agent Paul Turner has an improved shot to make the team.

The Eagles also cut long snapper John DePalma, cornerback Randall Evans, offensive lineman Andrew Gardner, defensive tackle Mike Martin, safety Nick Perry and cornerback Denzel Rice. They placed defensive end Alex McCalister (calf) and linebacker Joe Walker (knee) on injured reserve.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended two games for violating personal conduct policy

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says 'guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a blunt assessment of his team on Tuesday, saying that "guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing."

news

Cowboys acquire DT Johnathan Hankins from Raiders in trade

The Cowboys are acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

news

Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

Bill Belichick on some Patriots players unaware of planned QB rotation vs. Bears: 'There was no lack of communication'

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE