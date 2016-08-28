Eagles release Rueben Randle, Chris Givens

With Randle and Givens out of the picture, Philly's wideout depth chart looks pretty clear. Nelson Agholor, Josh Huff and recent trade acquisition Dorial Green-Beckham figure to all get snaps behind No. 1 wideout Jordan Matthews. Since Matthews is best in the slot, Agholor figures to get continued chances to prove he was worth Philly's first-round pick a year ago. Huff made a few big plays in Saturday's game and undrafted free agent Paul Turner has an improved shot to make the team.