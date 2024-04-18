Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in 'sponge mode' learning new offense but yearns for 'sustainability' and 'consistency'

In college -- three years at Alabama and one at Oklahoma -- Hurts never had consecutive seasons with the same play-caller. That cycle has mostly followed him to the pros.

During Hurts' rookie season, Doug Pederson called plays, with Press Taylor as the passing game coordinator/QB coach. In 2021-2022, Shane Steichen was the offensive coordinator, taking over play-calling from head coach Nick Sirianni midway through the first campaign. Last season, Brian Johnson took over the gig.

Now Hurts is adjusting to Moore's voice and system.

"I'm just all ears. I'm a sponge. I think there's some beauty in that," he said. "I'm just in sponge mode. I'm letting them do what it is they're going to do, and then we kind of adjust from there. I think the thing that we all have to understand is the importance of a foundation in something.