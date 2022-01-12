Eagles DC Gannon focused on slowing 'trained killer' Tom Brady in postseason rematch vs. Buccaneers

Gannon's D ranked in the top 10 in points allowed, total yards per game allowed (287.8) and rushing yards per game allowed (81.3) from Weeks 8-17.

"The run game, passing game, rush and cover, cover and rush, being in the right spots, winning our leverage side a little bit more," Gannon said of how his defense has improved. "I've always thought we tackled pretty well. If you look at the Tampa game, I don't think we tackled as well as we have in some other games. Some of that was them; some was us. So, just we know to be in this game, our execution level has to be high."

The Eagles will have to tackle much better Sunday. Even with Tampa not having Antonio Brown or Chris Godwin this time around, Rob Gronkowski will play in the rematch.

The key to the game will likely rest on whether the Bucs' replacement wideouts for Brown and Godwin can show the same rapport with Brady in the quick passing game. Against the Eagles rush, Brady will get the ball out fast. His average time to throw of 2.50 seconds was his lowest in the Next Gen Stats era and was second-fastest in 2021 (trailing only Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s 2.38). Brady led the NFL with 23 TDs on quick passes this season. In Week 6, TB12 netted 179 yards on quick passes (96.0 comp percent is NGS era single-game record on quick passes, minimum 20 such attempts).