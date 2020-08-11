Eagles activate RT Lane Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list

One of the top right tackles in the NFL, Johnson's return solidifies the right side of the line in Philly. The 30-year-old has earned three straight Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. With veteran Jason Peters re-signed to play right guard alongside Johnson, getting the right tackle back before full team practices start during training camp will be a boon for Philly, as it attempts to jell the O-line changes this offseason.