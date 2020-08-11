Eagles activate RT Lane Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is cleared to return to work.
The team announced Tuesday it activated Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Johnson announced nearly two weeks ago that he tested positive for COVID-19 after multiple negative tests leading up to landing on the reserve list.
One of the top right tackles in the NFL, Johnson's return solidifies the right side of the line in Philly. The 30-year-old has earned three straight Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. With veteran Jason Peters re-signed to play right guard alongside Johnson, getting the right tackle back before full team practices start during training camp will be a boon for Philly, as it attempts to jell the O-line changes this offseason.