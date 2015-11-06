Dwayne Bowe caught a pass for the Cleveland Browns

The moon landing. The fall of the Berlin Wall. The O.J. verdict. The Seinfeld finale. When a moment is truly huge, you always remember where you were when it happened.
So I ask you, dear reader: Where were you when Dwayne Bowe caught his first pass with the Cleveland Browns?
In case you missed it, here it is, captured for posterity:
Bowe actually finished the game with three catches for 31 yards on five targets. Pedestrian totals, sure, but undeniable progress for the veteran wideout. This is the part of the story where we remind you that the Browns gave Bowe a two-year, $12.5 million contract in March that included $9 million guaranteed.
That said, is this clearly lesser version of Bowe significantly worse than what the Browns are running out at wide receiver this season? Did we watch what Taylor Gabriel did against the Bengals? It's grim stuff.
General manager Ray Farmer made a massive, employment-endangering decision to sign Bowe. Now Bowe is the responsibility of coach Mike Pettine, whose own job is in serious peril. In a few months, all three men could share the same descriptor: Former member of the Cleveland Browns.