Around the NFL

Drug charge against Pats' Chung conditionally dropped

Published: Jan 13, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

Criminal charges involving New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung have been conditionally dismissed, Belknap County (N.H.) Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com on Monday.

In August, a grand jury indicted Chung on a charge of cocaine possession, stemming from an incident that occurred on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire, where Chung has a residence.

Chung must abide by the following conditions: (as described in a statement issued by the Belknap Country Attorney's Office):

» "Mr. Chung will remain of good behavior for a period of two years. This means that he must not commit any crimes (felony or misdemeanor) or major motor vehicle offenses."

»"Mr. Chung will submit to drug testing at a laboratory to be approved by the State according to the following schedule: once a month for the first 12 months, and thereafter every 90 days for the balance of the two-year period. Mr. Chung agrees that he will provide the State with copies of said results and will sign a waiver allowing the State to communicate directly with the laboratory to verify the results. Mr. Chung further agrees that the specific form of testing to be performed must be approved by the State."

»"Mr. Chung will perform forty (40) hours of community service. Said community service will be connected to drug abuse prevention and education and will be completed within 18 months. At least twenty (20) hours of said community service will be undertaken in New Hampshire. Mr. Chung will provide proof to the State of the completion of his community service."

»"Mr. Chung agrees to waive his rights to speedy trial and/or speedy indictment with regard to the charges in this case, and agrees that should he fail to comply with any of these requirements, that the State has the right to reinstate the charges in this case and prosecute him at that time."

This resolution came to fruition based on Chung having no prior criminal record or previous incidences with the justice system, per the statement. Chung fully cooperated with the Meredith Police Department on the night of the incident and the amount of cocaine allegedly in possession was deemed small.

Chung provided proof to the State that he has voluntarily undergone a substance abuse evaluation and does not require substance abuse treatment.

Chung started 12 games for the Patriots during their 2019 campaign, which ended in the Wild Card Round in a loss to the Tennesee Titans. The safety totaled 51 tackles on the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills announce Damar Hamlin had breathing tube removed overnight, 'continues to progress remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced on Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything fell their way in Week 18. Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

news

Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Browns. Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

news

Ravens OC Greg Roman not counting Lamar Jackson out for playoffs: 'I would bet on him'

Even though Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced in more than a month since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said 'I would bet on him' to be able to return for the playoffs.

news

Proposed AFC playoff contingencies: What you need to know

What you need to know about the proposals and the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game.

news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'

After receiving promising news about the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin and speaking with Hamlin's mother, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said Thursday he's "in a good place" following Monday's frightening events.

news

Bills speak publicly for first time since Damar Hamlin hospitalization, share relief at teammate's improved condition

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Dane Jackson and center Mitch Morse spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game. The four described a sense of relief and optimism upon hearing of Hamlin's improved condition.

news

Week 18 injury report for 2022 NFL season

Full injury reports for Saturday's doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'

The Patriots' Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per UC Medical Center doctors, after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

news

Doctors say Bills S Damar Hamlin's 'substantial improvement' marks 'a really good turning point in his ongoing care'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, is beginning to awaken and has had "substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," two UC Health physicians involved in his care said Thursday during a conference call.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE