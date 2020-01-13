Drug charge against Pats' Chung conditionally dropped

»"Mr. Chung will submit to drug testing at a laboratory to be approved by the State according to the following schedule: once a month for the first 12 months, and thereafter every 90 days for the balance of the two-year period. Mr. Chung agrees that he will provide the State with copies of said results and will sign a waiver allowing the State to communicate directly with the laboratory to verify the results. Mr. Chung further agrees that the specific form of testing to be performed must be approved by the State."