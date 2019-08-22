Pats' Patrick Chung indicted on felony cocaine charge

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted by grand jury on a charge of cocaine possession, the Belknap County (N.H.) Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com Thursday.

The incident occurred on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire where Chung has a residence.

The felony charge is the only one Chung is facing and no other individuals are involved, Belknap County Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

Chung's arraignment is set for Wednesday, August 28.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung," the Patriots said in a statement Thursday. "We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."

The league issued the following statement:

"We will monitor developments in the law enforcement matter."

Chung, who has been a key piece of the Patriots' defense on three Super Bowl championships, signed a one-year extension in April.