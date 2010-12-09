Driver, Choice among top fantasy sleepers for Week 14

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
Jon Kitna, QB, Cowboys
Kitna is no Tony Romo, either on the field or in the world of fantasy football, but he has been putting up some respectable numbers. In his last four games, the veteran has averaged an impressive 19.8 fantasy points on NFL.com. The Eagles are tied for third in touchdown passes allowed (24), so Kitna does have some deep-league appeal.
Tashard Choice, RB, Cowboys
The underrated Choice is coming off his best performance of the season, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Colts. While he will remain in a committee situation with Felix Jones, Choice is still a viable flex starter against an Eagles defense that has allowed an average of 17.8 fantasy points per game to running backs.
Tim Hightower, RB, Cardinals
The Cardinals backfield has been an absolute mess for fantasy leaguers, but this week's game against the Broncos is very favorable. In fact, their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs. So if you're in a deeper league, especially a PPR format, Hightower is worth a roll of the dice.
James Starks, RB, Packers
Starks, who led the Packers in rushing attempts last week, has sudden value as a flex starter in larger leagues based on this week's matchup against the Lions. Their defense has allowed 17 total touchdowns and an average of 21.7 fantasy points to opposing running backs, so the rookie has obvious appeal.
Anthony Dixon, RB, 49ers
Brian Westbrook remains atop the 49ers depth chart, but Dixon actually received more touches last week against the Packers. That makes the rookie worth using as a flex starter in deeper leagues against the Seahawks and their porous defense. They have allowed an average of 20.6 fantasy points to runners.
Earl Bennett, WR, Bears
Bennett has posted some solid numbers in recent weeks, posting 11 catches for 160 yards with two touchdowns in his last two games. Next on the slate is a matchup with the Patriots, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. So if you need a No. 3 wideout in a larger league, Bennett has some upside.
Donald Driver, WR, Packers
Driver has had a forgettable season for the most part, but he's still worth starting as a No. 3 fantasy wideout based on this week's matchup with the Lions. In his last five games against this NFC North foe, Driver has posted a combined 30 catches for 501 yards with four touchdown catches. That makes him worth a look in most fantasy formats.
Ed Dickson, TE, Ravens
If Todd Heap is forced to miss this week's game due to a bum hamstring, Dickson would be well worth a look for fantasy owners in need of a tight end. The Texans have given up more fantasy points to the position than any other team in the league, so the rookie could have a surprising stat line. Dickson is still a free agent in most leagues.
Watson came out of nowhere to produce an enormous stat line last week, posting 10 catches for 100 yards with one touchdown. While he won't duplicate those huge numbers, Watson is a nice option against the Bills. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2010, so he's a worth low-end fantasy start.
Falcons defense
The Falcons haven't had much success on the defensive side of the football from a fantasy perspective, but this unit is still worth starting against the Panthers. Defenses facing rookie quarterback Jimmy Clausen and his shaky offense have combined to score the most fantasy points, so the Falcons could be a top-five unit.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com!