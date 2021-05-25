Drew Lock: 'Zero time to listen' to chatter about QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

Whether it's fans screaming from the stands, the media clamoring for answers or the buzz of social media, noise is always prevalent for NFL players and most assuredly for quarterbacks. The volume is turned up to 11 when it comes to QB competitions, though.

And while the chatter's already been humming about for some time now, it is still early in the process and Lock and Bridgewater are saying the right things.

How long that continues remains to be seen as the competition is hardly close to its conclusion.

"Not really," Fangio said Monday when asked if either of his quarterbacks could create separation in OTAs. "It may be separation in some people's minds, but until we get to at least practicing 11-on-11, you need to withhold much judgment. Eleven-on-11, and ultimately, the preseason games will be the true tell."

There will be no QB1 decision or relent on talk regarding who will be QB1 anytime soon.

"Honestly man, I just keep my head down and control what I can control," Bridgewater said. "I tell everyone that. In this business, you have to wear big-boy drawers, and I wear them. A lot can happen in this business. Each day is an opportunity for me to get better as a person, as a teammate, as a family member, and in any aspect that I can. When everything came out, I really didn't know until someone brought it to my attention. I'm in my own little world sometimes and far away from football. When the news broke, I don't even remember what I was doing. Like I said, it's a business and I understand the nature of this business."

At 28-years-old, Bridgewater is a veteran who's started 20 games over the past two seasons and 49 since he was drafted by the Vikings in the first round in 2014. Despite his veteran tag, though, he's learning the offense and getting adjusted to fresh surroundings.

"I'm sure there's some rust and some uneasiness about exactly what we're doing," Fangio said, "but I'm sure there is a lot of carryover to what he's done at other places."

Lock, meanwhile, is still just 24 and entering his third year with 18 starts over the past two seasons. While he's technically the incumbent starter, he's competing not just to win the QB1 spot but to keep hope alive that he can be the franchise quarterback of the future.

Though Bridgewater and Lock are at vastly different points in their careers, they're each aiming to settle in in Denver, vying for the same goal and taking the same outlook on how to handle it in terms of blocking out the noise.

Make no mistake, though, a battle is at hand in Denver.