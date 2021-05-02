Around the NFL

Vic Fangio says QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split practice reps '50-50'

May 02, 2021
Seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft are done and gone, the Denver Broncos made 10 picks and didn't select a quarterback -- or trade for one.

Sitting at No. 9 overall, Denver selected cornerback ﻿Patrick Surtain II﻿ to bolster what could already have been the deepest cornerback corps in the league and passed on top-flight quarterback prospects ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and ﻿Mac Jones﻿, who were available at the time.

Thusly, in the here and now, ﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ are set to compete for the starting job in Denver and will split reps to figure it all out, according to head coach Vic Fangio.

"We'll work that out,'' Fangio said of who's taking first-team reps or the majority of them, via 9News' Mike Klis. "We haven't sat down and figured that out. But it will be something that at the end of the day, maybe not at the end of every day, but over the course of OTAs and training camp, it'll be 50-50."

Lock has been a lingering question mark, as he's coming off a full year as the starter (he backed up ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ in 2019 before coming on when the veteran was injured) and though he did flash promise here and there, he had a league-worst 15 interceptions in just 13 games. Meanwhile, Bridgewater is set to play for his third team in as many seasons after the Broncos brought him in via trade following his 2020 squad -- the Panthers -- trading for ﻿Sam Darnold﻿.

Buoyed by a seemingly usual stellar defense, the Broncos are aiming to buck a string of five playoff-less seasons and four-straight losing campaigns. A solid offensive line, a burgeoning crop of wide receivers and tight ends and a dependable running back corps are in place and the question at quarterback remains.

But Fangio -- at least as of right now -- believes it will be answered by Lock, the 24-year-old incumbent or Bridgewater, the 28-year-old veteran.

"I think Drew's had a helluva offseason up to this point, albeit we haven't been on the field," Fangio said. "But you can get better this time of year, February, March and April, studying yourself on cut-up tape. Getting retaught all the little things without having the stress of playing a game.

"I think Drew is going to look good here in the offseason when we do hit the field. And I've been an admirer of Teddy Bridgewater for many years. I coached against him when he was in Minnesota prior to his (knee) injury. Saw him last year when we played so prepared for him for a week. He's a good football player. A good quarterback. He's got deceptive scramble ability. He's got really good pocket feel. He's got great leadership abilities. I think he's an accurate passer and processes very well so we're happy."

And so a QB battle appears to be ahead in Denver.

