Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints march past Chicago Bears for wild-card win

4) The Bears' defense played admirably despite missing two of its top three corners and star linebacker ﻿ Roquan Smith ﻿ in the middle. Chicago held Brees and Co. to just seven first-half points and kept the Bears in the game. With the offense unable to hold on to the ball in the second half, including backbreaking back-to-back three-and-outs, the unit wore down, allowing the Saints to control the game (40 minutes 4 seconds time of possession to 19:56). As with the offense, there were too many missed opportunities for the defense to make game-changing plays. Notably, ﻿ Khalil Mack ﻿ had Brees dead to rights for a sack that turned into a New Orleans touchdown. Chicago pays Mack a huge amount of money to be a difference-maker. Too often this year, he was quiet, including Sunday (tw0 tackles, pass defended, zero QB hits). The defense also made some dumb mistakes, like jumping offsides on a fourth down that led to a Saints TD. Penalties negating big plays and missed tackles characterized a defense that has collapsed down the stretch after having to carry the offense for far too long.

5) The Saints handled their business -- albeit a little too close for comfort early for New Orleans fans -– setting up a third game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. The NFL announced the kickoff would come Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Saints already beat ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the division-rival Bucs twice this season. In the Week 9 matchup, New Orleans thumped Tampa, 38-3, in prime time. The defense embarrassed TB12, earning three INTs on the night. Let a week of discussions about how it's difficult to beat a team three times in one year commence. Oh, joy. ... For the Bears, Nagy will have to do some soul-searching. As might the McCaskeys. Sunday was a depressing culmination of a disappointing year for Nagy. His offense is lost. Unlike other offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan, Nagy hasn't proven he can consistently scheme around his quarterback and continue to produce a functional offense. Backing into the playoffs might have given Nagy another season in which to try to work through the issues, perhaps with a different set of QBs. But after the undisciplined, unprepared, haphazard display his team put on in the postseason, the coach is sitting on a hot seat that's only getting toastier.