Around the NFL

Drew Brees: If I return for 2020, it will be with Saints

Published: Jan 24, 2020 at 12:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Every offseason list of potential free agents will have New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees near the top.

Apparently, you can prepare to take the 41-year-old off the board in the near future.

Speaking from his 13th Pro Bowl appearance, Brees told NFL Network's Jane Slater that if he returns for a 20th NFL season, it will be with the Saints.

"I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning]," Brees said. "To me, each one of these contracts, I don't know how many it's been with the Saints, I've played with them 14 years, it's not a matter of if it gets done, it's when. At this stage of my career, it's not a given that I'm coming back every year, but when that time comes, I'll always be a Saint."

Brees comments mesh with that of Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who noted during the Senior Bowl this week that New Orleans wants the QB back for 2020.

The future Hall of Fame signal-caller has racked up records in Sean Payton's offense. It's fair to wonder how Brees, with diminished arm strength, would look in a new scheme outside the friendly comforts of the Superdome.

One motivation pushing Brees toward a return is the latest playoff disappointment, an overtime ousting at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings.

"You've got no other choice but to move on and get better as a result of it," he said. "We learn something every time around. We're not going to be discouraged. We're not going to take the results of the last three playoffs -- with some crazy things happening, obviously, kind of unprecedented things happening -- and deter us from still striving to accomplish the ultimate goal. I feel like we have all the pieces in place. We have a great foundation. Great culture. We have all the makings of a championship team."

At this stage of Brees' career, it's fair to wonder how many times he's willing to run it back again if New Orleans continues to come up short.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

During Monti Ossenfort's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that DeAndre Hopkins' future would be top of mind once his new GM settles in.

news

Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup

The Giants know their success Saturday night against the Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.

news

Ben Johnson informs interested teams he is staying on as Lions offensive coordinator

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed interested clubs he will remain on head coach Dan Campbell's squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

news

Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager

The Tennessee Titans have finalized the hire of San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I think I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to make any declarations on his future in Green Bay just yet, but said both sides are taking their time with in regards to what the 2023 season holds.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse last weekend in Jacksonville, attribution.

news

Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles rejected the notion that Tampa Bay needed to enter a rebuild following its blowout loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE