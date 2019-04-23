Drafting an NFL franchise quarterback: Simple but not easy

The Baltimore Ravens surprised a lot of experts by trading up to take a quarterback, grabbing Lamar Jackson with the 32nd pick. Of all the first-round QBs, he may be the most interesting. The Heisman Trophy winner had a solid career at Louisville with 69 TDs to 27 lNTs, but like Allen, had a completion percentage under 60 (vs. Baker Mayfield with a completion percentage of 68.5 and 119 TDs to 21 INTs). After what looked like a strong start, franchise QB Joe Flacco ran into hip trouble and eventually had to be sidelined. When Jackson took over, the Ravens were mired in a three-game losing streak. Jackson went on a 6-1 run -- yes, "run" is the right word -- averaging 20 carries a game for 695 yards and five TDs. As many a defensive coordinator put it, "With his run threat, you had to cover 11 players, not just 10." Though his passing number were dubious with a completion percentage of less than 60 and six TDs to three INTs. After a surprise win over the Chargers and holding off the energized Browns (rookie vs. rookie), Jackson propelled the Ravens, at 10-6, into the playoffs for the first time in four years. Then it seems the defense figured him out and those same Chargers beat the Ravens in the playoffs. Was the team now committed to Lamar Jackson? They traded their "franchise" Super Bowl quarterback and sent Flacco to the Broncos, so that's a pretty clear answer.