Draft's top RBs: Tandem backfields open up opportunities

While fullbacks appear to be a dying breed on pro rosters, there are several intriguing possibilities in this year's draft. Tony Fiammetta and Quinn Johnson are classic sledgehammers poised to pave the way for tailbacks in conventional offenses. Both are physical lead blockers with the athleticism to be functional receivers in the passing game. Although neither is expected to go before the fourth round, they are valued commodities in scouting circles. Another player to keep an eye on is UNLV's Frank Summers. The 5-9, 241-pounder served as the Rebels' tailback, but he's viewed as an intriguing combo possibility by power running teams. With teams attempting to save roster spots by employing multi-positional players, he could hear his name called near the end of the draft.