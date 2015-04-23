2015 NFL Draft positional overviews: Linebackers

Biggest upside: TCU's Paul Dawson. Dawson (6-foot-0, 235 pounds) had a poor combine and has some character issues. But he also was incredibly productive -- 227 tackles, 30 tackles for loss -- in his two seasons as a starter for the Horned Frogs, who annually have one of the most aggressive and highly ranked defenses in the nation. TCU uses a 4-2-5 set and asks a lot of its linebackers. Dawson also did all that while being relatively unschooled at linebacker: He was a high school wide receiver in Dallas who attended junior college for a year before moving on to TCU. Imagine how good he can be once he truly understands the position. He is a big-play guy with excellent instincts, which help make up for his lack of sheer speed. Dawson does have some quickness, though, and seemingly always is flowing to the ball. He also changes direction easily and smoothly. He's a solid pass defender, too. Dawson could play inside in a 3-4 but seems best-suited to be a weakside 'backer in a 4-3.