2015 NFL Draft: The skinny on this year's running backs

Better pro than college player: Florida State's Karlos Williams. Williams was a national top-10 prospect as a safety in the 2011 recruiting class and played that position in his two first seasons with the Seminoles. But he seemed to lack the necessary instincts, so he was moved to tailback early in the 2013 season. Williams (6-1, 230) was a backup to Devonta Freeman in 2013 and began 2014 as the starter before losing his job late in the season. He has good speed (4.48 in the 40 at the combine) and runs hard; he also can catch and is an effective blocker. His all-around skills might actually pay off more at the next level than those did in college. He also can play special teams, and showed good return ability early in his career.