Draft's top offensive tackles: Quite a talent show

Published: Apr 17, 2009 at 01:01 PM

» More from the draft series: QB | RB | TE | WR | G | C | OT | DL | DE/OLB | ILB | CB | S

Andre Smith, who once was considered the top offensive tackle and maybe the best player in this year's draft, only to lose that projection -- and likely millions of dollars -- with a series of questionable decisions, is expected to work out for the Detroit Lions next week.

The fit seemed perfect a month or so ago, but the thought is that the Lions are doing their due diligence in case they miraculously trade back from the No. 1 overall pick or if Smith somehow slides to the 20th selection that Detroit also possesses -- another long shot.

Draft series: Offensive tackles

NFL.com's 10-part series looks at each position in the draft.

Offensive tackles package
» Video: Mayock's top five
» Debate: Andre Smith's value
» Chat: Ask Jason Smith
» Photos: Top prospects

The Lions still might take a Smith with the first pick, but it could be Baylor offensive tackle Jason Smith, who has shown to be worth the regarded selection on and off the field. Should Detroit bypass Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford or Wake Forest linebacker Aaron Curry and opt for Jason Smith -- or Virginia's Eugene Monroe -- it would make an offensive tackle the top overall pick for the second straight season (Michigan's Jake Long was taken No. 1 overall by the Miami Dolphins last year).

The desire for premium offensive tackles was thought to have peaked last season, when eight were selected in the first round. Yet, unlike most things in the NFL -- or even in the everyday world -- the demand remains abundant in 2009. As many as seven offensive tackles could be taken in the first round of this year's draft.

There are trends in the NFL, and there are trends in the NFL.

Finding a solid offensive tackle, especially on the left side, is now almost as prestigious as landing a franchise quarterback. Without the tackles to keep pass rushers such as DeMarcus Ware, James Harrison, Mario Williams and Joey Porter off quarterbacks, star passers such as Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Jay Cutler or Donovan McNabb wouldn't have much to offer.

Even more impressive than last season's first-round tackle class is that four offensive tackles could be tabbed in the top 10 this year. Last year, the run on the position came between picks 12 and 21, when six offensive tackles -- Ryan Clady (No. 12 by Denver), Chris Williams (No. 14 by Chicago), Branden Albert (No. 15 by Kansas City), Gosder Cherilus (No. 17 by Detroit), Jeff Otah (No. 19 by Carolina) and Sam Baker (No. 21 by Atlanta) -- came off the board. Clady, who had a stellar season for the Broncos, was the first offensive tackle selected after Long.

This year, Jason Smith and Monroe could be the top two picks overall or among the first four. Andre Smith potentially factors in beginning with the Cleveland Browns at No. 5. Mississippi's Michael Oher might be a good fit for the Green Bay Packers (No. 9) or San Francisco 49ers (No. 10). The Philadelphia Eagles, who badly need an offensive tackle, could try to trade into the upper half of the draft with one of their two first-round selections (Nos. 21 or 28) to address the position.

Then again, the Eagles might be able to grab an offensive tackle by staying put. Arizona's Eben Britton and Connecticut's William Beatty could be available later in the first round and might be adequate for what the team wants to accomplish in its offensive scheme.

Unlike running backs, cornerbacks and even quarterbacks, linchpin offensive tackles are hard to find, which is why teams try so hard to get them when they become available. Anchor tackles such as Jonathan Ogden, Orlando Pace, Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas are either retired or near the end of stellar careers, and now is the time to find their replacements.

Offensive tackles weren't nearly in such high demand two years ago, when just three were drafted in the first round. In 2006, D'Brickashaw Ferguson (by the New York Jets) was the only offensive tackle selected in the first round.

With offensive tackles now at such a premium, it seems hard to believe that only one was taken in the entire first round just three drafts ago. Now we're looking at the possibility that 15 of the 63 first-round picks in 2008 and 2009 will have been used on offensive tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2015 NFL Draft positional overviews: Defensive backs

Who are the most overrated and underrated defensive backs in the draft? Who has the most upside? Who's the biggest sleeper? CFB 24/7 has the skinny in its overview for the position.

news

2015 NFL Draft positional overviews: Linebackers

Who are the most overrated and underrated linebackers in the draft? Who has the most upside? Who's the biggest sleeper? CFB 24/7 has the skinny in its overview for the position.

news

2015 NFL Draft positional overviews: Offensive linemen

Who are the most overrated and underrated offensive linemen in the draft? Who has the most upside? Who's the biggest sleeper? CFB 24/7 has the skinny in its overview for the position.

news

2015 NFL Draft positional overviews: Wide receivers, tight ends

Who are the most overrated and underrated WRs and TEs in the draft? Who has the most upside? Who's the biggest sleeper? CFB 24/7 has the skinny in its overview for the position.

news

2015 NFL Draft: The skinny on this year's edge rushers

Who are the most overrated and underrated edge rushers in the draft? Who has the most upside? Who's the biggest sleeper? CFB 24/7 has the skinny in its overview for the position.

news

2015 NFL Draft: The skinny on this year's interior D-linemen

Which interior defensive linemen are the most overrated and underrated? Who has the most upside? Who's the biggest sleeper? CFB 24/7 has the skinny in its overview for the position.

news

2015 NFL Draft: The skinny on this year's running backs

Who are the most overrated and underrated running backs in the draft? Who has the most upside? Who's the biggest sleeper? CFB 24/7 has the skinny in its overview of RBs in the 2015 NFL Draft.

news

2015 NFL Draft: The skinny on this year's quarterbacks

Who are the most overrated and underrated quarterbacks in the draft? Who has the most upside? Who's the biggest sleeper? CFB 24/7 has the skinny in its overview of QBs in the 2015 NFL Draft.

news

2015 NFL Draft: Lance Zierlein's top 10 edge rushers

This year's draft features a deep pool of players who can get after the QB, including versatile Dante Fowler and relentless Shane Ray. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein ranks this top 10 edge-rush prospects.

news

2013 NFL Draft: Eric Fisher edges Luke Joeckel in O-line rankings

Don't be fooled into thinking Terron Armstead is just a workout wonder. In his positional overview, Josh Norris says the combine star has the skills to be a top-ranked offensive line prospect.

news

2013 NFL Draft: Tyler Eifert, Travis Kelce top tight end rankings

Travis Kelce probably won't be selected until Day 2 of the 2013 NFL Draft, but as Josh Norris details in his tight end prospect rankings, the well-rounded Cincinnati product has immense promise.

news

2013 NFL Draft: Tavon Austin headlines wide receiver rankings

Still recovering from a knee injury, Cal wideout Keenan Allen disappointed in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. Josh Norris assesses the fallout in his receiver rankings for the 2013 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE