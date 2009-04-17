Draft's top offensive tackles: Quite a talent show

Even more impressive than last season's first-round tackle class is that four offensive tackles could be tabbed in the top 10 this year. Last year, the run on the position came between picks 12 and 21, when six offensive tackles -- Ryan Clady (No. 12 by Denver), Chris Williams (No. 14 by Chicago), Branden Albert (No. 15 by Kansas City), Gosder Cherilus (No. 17 by Detroit), Jeff Otah (No. 19 by Carolina) and Sam Baker (No. 21 by Atlanta) -- came off the board. Clady, who had a stellar season for the Broncos, was the first offensive tackle selected after Long.