Draft's top hybrid DE/OLBs: Popularity of 3-4 front creates demand

Hybrids, who are best described as players who possess the pass-rush skills of a defensive end and the cover ability of an outside linebacker, have grown in popularity in recent years because more teams are using a 3-4 base defense. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens have been 3-4 disciples for years, and their implementation of the scheme allowed them to convert undersized college defensive ends into outside linebackers with tremendous success. Pro Bowlers Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel and Terrell Suggs are a few of the players who benefitted from playing as a hybrid-type defender in the NFL.