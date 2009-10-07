Draft's top cornerbacks: Which will win out -- size or production?

In the case of Jarius Byrd, the former Duck not only lacks the requisite height for the position, but he lacks the elite speed to be deemed a top tier corner. However, judging the All-Pac 10 performer by his measurables would diminish the tremendous set of skills that he displays as a cover corner. Byrd's natural feel for the game is astonishing and his ability to consistently get his hands on the ball is remarkable. In just 39 games with the Ducks, Byrd tallied 17 interceptions, which ranks as the second-highest total in school history.