Draft discussion: Evaluating Alabama OT Andre Smith

As part of a 10-day series previewing the 2009 NFL Draft, NFL.com takes a look at key strategic decisions facing NFL teams.
NFL Network's Charley Casserly and Brian Baldinger discuss the draft status of Andre Smith. No player has been more scrutinized since the end of the college football season than the Alabama offensive tackle, who has made a number of questionable decisions over the past two months. In the end, how do Casserly and Baldinger ultimately evaluate a player such as Smith? Read their take and then enter the discussion below.