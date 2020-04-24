Draft Buzz: Panthers WR Samuel a trade candidate

The NFL community has continously salivated over Samuel's big-play potential since he joined Carolina in 2017, but he's yet to produce a breakout season. Some of this can undoubtedly be attributed to Carolina's general offensive struggles, which grew in 2019 thanks to the absence of Cam Newton. With Teddy Bridgewater now set to take over at the position, Samuel would be an ideal target for the quarterback in a corps that includes D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. Carolina could make more significant improvements across its roster with a deal that involves Samuel, though, making this storyline one to watch this weekend.