Draft boom: New three-day format a success and here to stay

Sure, there are those who hate to see change. Despite the dramatic improvement in TV ratings and traffic on NFL.com and other web sites providing draft coverage, not all fans are thrilled that the selection process didn't remain confined to the weekend. Certainly, fans on the West Coast had plenty of reason to be frustrated because, for them, each of the first two days (consisting of the first three rounds) began in the late afternoon. In general, many fans prefer watching the draft the way they normally watch football or any sport -- at home, relaxing.