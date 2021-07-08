Around the NFL

Doug Pederson: Eagles didn't draft Jalen Hurts to 'undermine' Carson Wentz

Published: Jul 07, 2021 at 08:18 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A year ago at this time, the Philadelphia Eagles' selection of Jalen Hurts was still somewhat puzzling.

Would he offer the Eagles another element for their offense, a Taysom Hill of sorts? Was he the quarterback of the future when the franchise quarterback was still in his prime years?

Now, head coach Doug Pederson is gone and so too is quarterback Carson Wentz following a disaster of a 2020 season in which Hurts' potential was the only highlight to emerge after Wentz turned in his worst career campaign and Pederson oversaw an NFC-worst 4-11-1 showing.

Much ado has been made about the Eagles' drafting of Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the starting point for the disharmony that undid the club from within.

However, Pederson is adamant that picking Hurts wasn't done to undercut Wentz, but because in the NFL you're always looking for quarterbacks, especially in the case of a franchise that's lone Super Bowl victory was led by a backup QB.

"You know, you go into drafts and you go into each year looking for quarterbacks," Pederson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "And we continued to look for quarterbacks, and that's always something that will never change. We won a Super Bowl with our backup quarterback. And we've had to play with our backups a couple of times in Philadelphia. So we did that a year ago and brought in Jalen Hurts -- not to undermine Carson Wentz, not to do anything to take away his job or anything, cause Carson was definitely our starter. He was the franchise and all that moving forward. But someone that could come in and could be the backup and learn how to play the NFL game — bring his talent to the Philadelphia Eagles."

Hurts' talent is likely to be looked on to lead the Eagles into their new era under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. Major work will have to be done for the franchise to rebuild from last year's last-place finish in the NFC East. It was a season of calamity for the Eagles in which drama was prevalent, wins were seldom and the obstacles piled up.

Injury woes from seasons past continued and Wentz' play dropped drastically. It was a freefall in Pederson's eyes, but one he was hoping to pilot the franchise out from. That chance wasn't afforded him, however. Wentz has been shipped off to Indianapolis and Pederson is walking the earth looking for a new opportunity instead of walking the Philly sideline.

"And really as the season began, things just started to kind of I guess spiral out of control," Pederson said. "Injuries began to set in. We weren't playing very well. Turnovers offensively, just a number of things, penalties, more injuries compounded problems, and it just became harder and harder as the year wore on. No one person is to blame for any of what happened last year. And it's just unfortunate for me because I was hoping to really have an opportunity to fix the issues that we had and kind of get everything back on track — whether it was going to be this year or the next year. And, obviously, that didn't happen. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about the ifs, ands, and buts. I just focus on the future and look forward to that."

In retrospect it's almost staggering to see how the Eagles fell from the pinnacle of winning a Super Bowl in the 2017 season to essentially starting anew in 2021.

Pederson is looking for a fresh start just the same and reiterated his aspirations to coach again, bolstered by the experience of being the only head coach to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl, but set on looking forward and not back.

"Obviously my goal in my hiring in 2016 was to hopefully bring a championship to Philadelphia and we accomplished that in our second year there," Pederson said. "So, I look back on my time and there were a lot of positives I take from it. But I'm not going to dwell too much on the past. I'm gonna learn from it, obviously, and hopefully if I get an opportunity to coach again, which I hope I can do, I'll take the good with me. "

Related Content

news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Extension for Josh Allen will 'work itself out'

With an extension for quarterback Josh Allen one of the prevailing storylines for Buffalo's offseason, Bills head coach Sean McDermott "firmly" believes it will get sorted out. 
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fends off flying lug nut

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's Twitter account, Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fended off a wayward lug nut that flew across the median and into Lock's vehicle's windshield.
news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne has Trevor Lawrence's help in attempting to learn receiver position as rookie

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne explains how fellow rookie and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence has helped with his process of learning receiver routes this summer.
news

Kyle Shanahan to Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford trade: 'You don't want to get me started, dude'

With both teams interested in acquiring QB Matthew Stafford this offseason, Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan recall key details surrounding a trade that happened while the NFC West rivals were in Mexico. 
news

Derek Carr's 'plan' to recruit Davante Adams: Raiders win Super Bowl over Packers, then sign WR

Raiders QB Derek Carr continues to put on his "full-court press" in an elongated courtship of former Fresno State teammate and current Packers star Davante Adams.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield not worried about outside expectations: 'You set your own standards'

Expectations are on the rise in Cleveland, with many expecting the Browns to compete for the AFC North title. With a roster that looks loaded on paper, the pressure will fall on Baker Mayfield's shoulders.
news

Aaron Rodgers sinks putt to win 'The Match' versus Tom Brady

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau bested Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and PGA pro Phil Mickelson Tuesday evening in "The Match 4" in Montana. 
news

Aaron Rodgers on if he'll return to Packers: 'We'll see'

During play at "The Match 4," Aaron Rodgers was asked if he'd be back quarterbacking the Packers in 2021, but the reigning AP NFL MVP offered little in the form of an update, stating simply, "We'll see."
news

Trai Turner: Steelers play 'my style' of football

Steelers right guard Trai Turner joined NFL Total Access on Tuesday to discuss his excitement to join a Pittsburgh offensive line that is looking to play his style of football. 
news

Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson 'priding himself' on 1,000 yards rushing in 2021

Antonio Gibson came up 205 yards shy of 1,000 as a rookie and the Washington back has aspirations of hitting that ballyhooed rushing mark in 2021.
news

Roundup: No players have opted out of 2021 season as deadline passes

No NFL players are believed to have opted out of the 2021 season as the deadline passes, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW