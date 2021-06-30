Around the NFL

Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson hoping for another chance in NFL

Published: Jun 30, 2021 at 01:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Mike Pettine once spent a year building a cabin after he was fired. Doug Pederson has no interest in acquiring Lincoln Logs.

Pederson's time with the Eagles came to an end in January following a couple of meetings with owner Jeffery Lurie during which the two realized they'd be better off parting ways. The coach departed Philadelphia with a Super Bowl ring on his finger and a year's worth of frustration and disappointment still attached to his waist.

That unhappy ending hasn't discouraged him, though. On Monday, the coach said he's ready to get back on a sideline when he's given an opportunity.

"The competitor inside wants to continue to compete," Pederson said during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic, via NJ.com. "Hopefully, I get an opportunity to lead another football team and do the same things again and learn from the last five years -- what a great teaching moment for me. I always talk about how we learn from failures and different things like that. I don't want to say that this was a failure, but at the same time, I want to learn from the last five years moving forward in my next opportunity."

The failures largely came in his final two seasons, when Philadelphia battled through a merciless rash of injuries and a sudden regression in performance from quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿. It became clear Philadelphia's aging core would no longer serve as a suitable foundation for a contending team, and as questions swirled around Wentz -- who was eventually traded to Indianapolis -- the Eagles encountered an unexpected crossroads: Try once again to compete with a team that wasn't getting any younger, or retool the roster with the understanding 2021 likely wouldn't be a banner year for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia chose the latter, and sent Pederson packing.

The coach isn't bitter about how his time with the Eagles ended, and knows the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy will always have his fingerprints on it. He wished new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni "the best of luck moving forward" and is keeping his own eyes trained on the road ahead, where he hopes another head coaching opportunity arises.

After all, once you gain an understanding of how to hold a Lombardi, it's tough to let go.

"I'll be defined in Philadelphia for my wins and losses," Pederson said. "Obviously, the championship is huge. But for me, I feel like if I get another opportunity, I want to do it again. I went to two Super Bowls as a player in Green Bay, and then obviously now being a coach in Philadelphia, and so three Super Bowls, and when it gets in your system like that, it's just hard to turn that off."

For now, Pederson will have to polish his ring to fill his time. But if his track record -- 42-37-1 overall, a 4-2 record in the playoffs, three postseason appearances and Super Bowl LII champion -- serves as the ultimate judgment on his coaching career, he just might get another shot in the future.

Related Content

news

Davante Adams: 'It would be a dream' to play with Derek Carr, 'but I'm a Packer now'

﻿Raiders QB Derek Carr would very much like to again play football with his good friend ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but as we all know, this world isn't perfect.
news

Saints, Ryan Ramczyk agree to terms on five-year, $96 million extension

The Saints have locked in their All-Pro right tackle for years to come, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $96 million contract extension with Ryan Ramczyk, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: 'It's now or never for us' entering 2021 season

The Arizona Cardinals went all in this offseason with several big free-agent signings and trades. On Wednesday, WR Christian Kirk gave the Good Morning Football crew a peek into the team's attitude as the 2021 season approaches.
news

Titans' Bud Dupree on ACL recovery: 'I'm working hard to be back as soon as I can'

The Tennessee Titans addressed their pass-rushing woes this offseason with the signing of Bud Dupree, and the pass-rusher gave an update on his recovery on Good Morning Football as training camp approaches.
news

Panthers' Jeremy Chinn open to any position: 'You can use me wherever, as long as you're using me'

If your immediate thought upon hearing the "news" earlier this month that the Carolina Panthers planned to move Jeremy Chinn to a full-time safety role, was "I thought he was a safety?" you weren't alone.
news

Jalen Hurts: Mac Jones' 'very unique college career' set up rookie QB for NFL success

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts believes Mac Jones' experience sitting behind two players who would go on also to become NFL signal-callers has set up the Patriots QB well to succeed as a pro.
news

Dak Prescott: 2021 season will 'be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans'

With quarterback Dak Prescott and his teammates healthy, a full offseason program in Mike McCarthy's system and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, optimism is rising in Dallas. 
news

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth: 'It feels like' 2021 season will be my last in NFL

During a recent chat on Chris Long's podcast, veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth hinted at retiring following the upcoming season as he said, "this year, to me, it feels like this is it." 
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft for second straight year

For the second consecutive season, the league will not hold a supplemental draft in 2021, Tom Pelissero reports. Under the league's CBA, the NFL has the right to decide whether to conduct a supplemental draft each year. 
news

Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

Atlanta's first-round selection is under contract. The Falcons signed tight end Kyle Pitts to his four-year rookie deal Tuesday. Pitts is the highest-selected player from the 2021 draft to sign so far.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic 'very pleased' with offense under QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ be a difference-maker that puts Washington over the top or will he crash and burn on one of the down slopes of his career cycle? According to LB ﻿Jon Bostic﻿, Fitzpatrick has already made a positive difference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW