Around the NFL

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Published: Feb 05, 2022 at 04:52 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Doug Pederson era is underway in Jacksonville.

Two days after tabbing him as their new head coach, Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

Pederson made sure in his opening remarks to express to the fans in Duval County that he hopes to bring better fortune following a tumultuous season under Urban Meyer.

"I know you've been through a lot, even this past season," Pederson said, "But that's about to change."

The 2021 season marked the franchise's fourth consecutive losing season, with the club posting a 3-14 record en route to earning the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight year. Meyer's firing following a Week 14 loss to the Titans and variety of issues throughout his brief tenure underscored a glaring need for change within the organization.

After taking a year away from the game, Pederson hopes to bring the success he found during his five seasons with the Eagles, a stint that included a 46-39-1 regular-season record and a victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII four years ago.

"It was a great year for me," Pederson said. "I had opportunities to get back in the NFL at the end of the season last year and I just felt like at the time, I needed a break, I needed to step away and kind of just re-focus myself, kind of re-center everything about me. I knew still in my heart of hearts that I did want to coach and still be a head coach in this league and still be successful, that never left. I just needed time to kind of just step away and gather myself a little bit."

Pederson's year of rest and relaxation helped pave the way for one sure to be filled with its share of trials and tribulations as the 54-year-old takes on a new challenge of rebuilding a struggling franchise.

The Jags have a few shiny franchise cornerstones already in place -- Trevor Lawrence﻿, linebacker Josh Allen, running back James Robinson -- but there a number of building blocks that still need to be laid. Pederson is ready to build that foundation.

"This is not an overnight fix," he said. "This is not, we're just going to snap our fingers and start winning football games. Our goal is to win football games, but we're going to do it one player, one coach, one person in the organization at a time. And I'll challenge our team, and I'll challenge our fans. It's about ownership. It's about support. It's about leadership. And that's what I'll bring. That's what I'll bring to the organization. And I'm not going to settle for anything less than a championship-caliber team."

Despite having an up-and-down rookie year, Lawrence -- the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 -- is the guy the front office hopes will one day live up to his star potential. Pederson, a former NFL QB who played 13 seasons, demonstrated through his time with a young Carson Wentz that he knows how to groom young talent at that position. Coaching Lawrence was a noteworthy draw for Pederson when scouring the market.

"That's something I obviously looked at with the teams that were searching for head coaches, 'Who is the quarterback?' and 'Is that person in place?' And here, it is, I truly believe that," Pederson said of Lawrence. "Everything, as I've done my research on Trevor and talked to people, even talked to coaches who have played against them this past year say nothing but great things and kind of the sky's the limit. ... I'm just excited to come in here, roll up my sleeves and go to work, create a system that enhances his skillset and be successful."

The task of creating and implementing that system will, of course, fall on the shoulders of Pederson and his staff, which, as of now, includes only the newly hired coach. Finding the right mix of coaches and assistants will also factor into Pederson's desire to continue calling plays, which he said he feels "really comfortable" with from his days in Philly and as the Chiefs offensive coordinator.

Among the many topics discussed during Pederson's lengthy presser, his excitement to be back in the NFL stood out in his responses on more than one occasion. It won't be easy, it rarely is for any coach, but Pederson made it clear he's aware of the challenges ahead. The reception he's received thus far has helped him as he gets his new job going.

"The excitement that I've seen already, the enthusiasm surrounding the Jaguars, from the time my wife and I hit the ground this morning to the folks at the airport. And that to me sends a great message to me, personally, and now as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars because it's a fanbase here that desperately wants to win. And so, for me to come here today, I just felt that just walking in this building. I'm also excited with the new building coming in the future and that just drives enthusiasm and we're just here to continue that growth and put the product on the field that people are proud to support."

Related Content

news

Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Joe Burrow confident Bengals offensive line will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush

The key to beating the Bengals to this point hasn't been getting after Joe Burrow, even if it defies modern football logic. But that could change in Super Bowl LVI when Burrow's Bengals face a ferocious Rams defense.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Super Bowl week has started. Hours before local Opening Night ceremonies, the Cincinnati Bengals took questions from the media on Monday, offering their thoughts on the big game and much more.
news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
news

Texans finalizing deal with DC Lovie Smith to be next head coach

Lovie Smith appears to be headed back to a head coach's seat in the NFL. The Houston Texans are finalizing a deal with Smith to be the team's new head coach. A deal is not yet done, but the two sides are moving in that direction.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he 'can get better everywhere' after stellar rookie season

﻿Micah Parsons﻿' rookie campaign was a revelation, with the Dallas Cowboys linebacker proving to be a playmaker all over the field. The 22-year-old, however, believes he's just scratching the surface of his ability.
news

Tom Brady: If not for tuck rule, I'm probably Drew Bledsoe's backup in 2002

During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule," Tom Brady said if it weren't for that victory on their way to the Super Bowl, he believes he would have returned to being Drew Bledsoe's backup.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'still not over' loss to Bengals in AFC title game

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still feeling the loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals during his trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara out of jail after arrest for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release. 
news

Texans interview defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for head coaching job

Lovie Smith, the Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Houston head coaching position and was interviewed for the vacancy on Sunday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW