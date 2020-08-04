Dolphins WR Allen Hurns announces he's opting out of 2020 season

Allen Hurns had himself an enjoyable homecoming in 2019, but it's going to be put on hold for 2020.

"Definitely wasn't an easy decision but I've decided to opt out the 2020 season to do what's best for my family and I, especially with a baby boy on the way," Hurns wrote in an image posted to Twitter. "I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league wholeheartedly and wishing them the best going forward this season, all love."