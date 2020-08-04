Dolphins WR Allen Hurns announces he's opting out of 2020 season

Allen Hurns had himself an enjoyable homecoming in 2019, but it's going to be put on hold for 2020.
The Dolphins receiver announced Tuesday he is opting out of the 2020 season.
"Definitely wasn't an easy decision but I've decided to opt out the 2020 season to do what's best for my family and I, especially with a baby boy on the way," Hurns wrote in an image posted to Twitter. "I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league wholeheartedly and wishing them the best going forward this season, all love."
A Miami native and former University of Miami wideout, Hurns returned to the city in 2019 when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. His 32 receptions for 416 yards and two scores were enough to earn him a two-year extension from the team, but that deal will now toll to 2021.
Hurns was likely going to battle with Preston Williams for the third spot on Miami's depth chart, with DeVante Parker owning WR1 and Albert Wilson serving as the slot receiver. Instead, Miami will pin its hopes on Williams' return from a torn ACL suffered last season.
Williams was cleared for football activity, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday.